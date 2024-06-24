Ukraine's army liquidates 1,300 invaders in one day – General Staff

In one day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,300 enemy personnel, 12 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 27 UAVs, two cruise missiles, and 76 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 24, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 535,660 (1,300 more) people, tanks - 8,031 ​​(12 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 15,413 (15 more) units, artillery systems - 14,246 (51 more) units, MLRS - 1,108 units, air defense systems - 863 units, aircraft - 359 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 11,382 (27 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,323 (two more) units, ships/boats - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,304 (56 more) units, and special equipment - 2,397 (20 more) units," according to a message posted on Facebook on Monday morning.