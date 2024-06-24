Facts

10:11 24.06.2024

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,300 invaders in one day – General Staff

1 min read
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,300 invaders in one day – General Staff

In one day, the Ukrainian military eliminated about 1,300 enemy personnel, 12 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, 27 UAVs, two cruise missiles, and 76 units of vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 24, 2024 were approximately: personnel - about 535,660 (1,300 more) people, tanks - 8,031 ​​(12 more) units, armored combat vehicles - 15,413 (15 more) units, artillery systems - 14,246 (51 more) units, MLRS - 1,108 units, air defense systems - 863 units, aircraft - 359 units, helicopters - 326 units, operational-tactical level UAVs - 11,382 (27 more) units, cruise missiles - 2,323 (two more) units, ships/boats - 28 units, submarines - one unit, automotive equipment and tank trucks - 19,304 (56 more) units, and special equipment - 2,397 (20 more) units," according to a message posted on Facebook on Monday morning.

Tags: #armed_forces

MORE ABOUT

13:12 21.06.2024
AFU eliminate 1,060 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminate 1,060 invaders over day – AFU General Staff

09:20 06.06.2024
Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1,300 occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy 1,300 occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

12:34 02.05.2024
Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

Enemy gains foothold in Ocheretyne, measures being taken to stabilize situation – Khortytsia Task Force

09:17 25.04.2024
Ukraine's army liquidates 1,040 invaders in one day

Ukraine's army liquidates 1,040 invaders in one day

11:25 16.04.2024
AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 920 occupiers over day – AFU General Staff

17:34 11.04.2024
Russian army fired 20 Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles last night, 16 of them shot down – Ukrainian Air Force

Russian army fired 20 Kh-101, Kh-555 missiles last night, 16 of them shot down – Ukrainian Air Force

11:21 26.03.2024
AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

AFU successfully attacks Konstantin Olshansky by Neptune

10:38 05.03.2024
Syrsky, Umerov discuss AFU's urgent needs with UK Defence Secretary

Syrsky, Umerov discuss AFU's urgent needs with UK Defence Secretary

12:21 10.02.2024
Ukraine's army eliminates 980 invaders, nine tanks in one day – General Staff

Ukraine's army eliminates 980 invaders, nine tanks in one day – General Staff

14:09 09.02.2024
Syrsky: There’re new tasks on agenda, only changes, constant improvement of means, methods of warfare will make it possible to achieve success

Syrsky: There’re new tasks on agenda, only changes, constant improvement of means, methods of warfare will make it possible to achieve success

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack in Odesa, there are casualties, fire breaks out, civilian infrastructure damaged - authorities

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Number of casualties in Kharkiv rises to 18 – mayor

LATEST

Russians fire at Kherson community at night, one person killed, three people wounded – local governor

As result of missile attack in Odesa, there are casualties, fire breaks out, civilian infrastructure damaged - authorities

Zelenskyy calls on partners to show resolve so that Ukraine can 'destroy Russian terrorists, Russian combat aviation where they are'

Energoatom supervisory board completed

Zvarych dismissed from post of Ambassador of Poland, appointed Ukraine's Ambassador to the Czech Republic – decrees

ZELENSKYY: WE NEED STRONG DECISIONS FROM OUR PARTNERS SO THAT WE CAN DESTROY RUSSIAN TERRORISTS, THEIR COMBAT AVIATION WHEREVER THEY ARE

ZELENSKYY: 19 CASUALTIES, THREE FATALITIES REPORTED IN KHARKIV

Zelenskyy appoints ambassador to the Netherlands as Ukraine's permanent representative to OPCW – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Dovhanych as Ambassador of Ukraine to Iraq – decree

Two men injured in attack on Kherson – Regional Military Administration

AD
AD
AD
AD