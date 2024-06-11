Facts

10:40 11.06.2024

US military assistance allows AFU to slow down advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv region – Pentagon

1 min read
US military assistance allows AFU to slow down advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv region – Pentagon

U.S. military assistance allowed the Armed Forces of Ukraine to slow down the advance of Russian troops in Kharkiv region, as well as to hold the line of defense, Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder said on Monday, June 10.

“The Russians really slow down in terms of the progress that they were making near Kharkiv, you know, demonstrates that, A, the Ukrainians can continue to, you know, hold the line, and B, that that assistance is getting to them,” he said.

“We recognize there's a lot more to do in terms of getting much needed aid to them but we're going to keep after it,” Ryder stressed.

According to him, a regular meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format will be held this week, at which further assistance will be discussed, in particular, strengthening the air defense and defense industrial capacities of Ukraine and the allied countries.

Tags: #pentagon

MORE ABOUT

17:03 20.05.2024
Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

16:39 27.04.2024
Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

11:17 26.04.2024
USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA starts supplying ammunition to Ukraine – Pentagon

19:08 19.03.2024
Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

Pentagon head: Ukraine needs support to continue to defend its territory, we hope for speedy decision on aid in Congress

18:09 19.03.2024
Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

Pentagon launches website to oversee US military aid to Ukraine

10:33 09.02.2024
Pentagon assures USA to effectively work with AFU new military chief

Pentagon assures USA to effectively work with AFU new military chief

12:12 21.11.2023
Pentagon chief: We’ll continue to work with Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine

Pentagon chief: We’ll continue to work with Congress to approve additional funding for Ukraine

11:09 10.11.2023
USA to reduce aid to Ukraine, but will continue to supply it – Pentagon

USA to reduce aid to Ukraine, but will continue to supply it – Pentagon

09:16 01.11.2023
Ukrainian pilots’ drills on F16 may last five-nine months – Pentagon

Ukrainian pilots’ drills on F16 may last five-nine months – Pentagon

14:35 18.10.2023
AFU responsibly use cluster munitions provided to them by USA – Pentagon

AFU responsibly use cluster munitions provided to them by USA – Pentagon

AD

HOT NEWS

About EUR 1.5 bln taxes on income from Russian assets will be available to Ukraine in July – EC president

Germany to supply Ukraine with third air defense installation in near future – Scholz

Defense forces eliminate 1,100 occupiers, 46 artillery systems, one aircraft in one day - General Staff

USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany on official visit to participate in conference on Ukraine’s recovery, talks with Scholz

LATEST

About EUR 1.5 bln taxes on income from Russian assets will be available to Ukraine in July – EC president

Germany to supply Ukraine with third air defense installation in near future – Scholz

Defense forces eliminate 1,100 occupiers, 46 artillery systems, one aircraft in one day - General Staff

USA lifts ban on supply of weapons for Azov brigade – media

Zelenskyy arrives in Germany on official visit to participate in conference on Ukraine’s recovery, talks with Scholz

Colonel Sukharevsky appointed Commander of Forces of unmanned systems of AFU – General Staff

Syrsky discusses front situation with head of NATO Military Committee

Carriers must be ready to present docs at request of Ukrtransbezpeka during emergencies, martial law – Supreme Court

European Parliament can strengthen support for Ukraine

Rear logistics operator concludes contracts on food products supply for AFU for second half of year worth UAH 17 bln

AD
AD
AD
AD