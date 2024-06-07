Pentagon publishes list of weapons within new $225 mln assistance package for Ukraine

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.

According to an announcement on the Pentagon's website, this announcement is the Biden Administration's 59th tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

"This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $225 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent battlefield needs, such as: air defense interceptors; artillery systems and munitions; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons," it said.

The capabilities in this announcement include: missiles for HAWK air defense systems; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm howitzers; 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds; 81mm mortar systems; M113 armored personnel carriers; trailers to transport heavy equipment; coastal and riverine patrol boats; Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; small arms ammunition and grenades; demolitions munitions; night vision devices; and spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

"The United States will continue to work together with more than 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine's brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression," the Pentagon said.