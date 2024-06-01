One more dead found as result of night rocket attack on Kharkiv on May 31

During search and rescue operations in Novoaydarsky district of Kharkiv, the body of another victim was found under the rubble of a 5-storey apartment building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"The body of another victim has just been found under the rubble of an apartment building, which was attacked by Russian invaders last night," Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Таким образом, общее число жертв ракетной атаки на Харьков в ночь на 31 мая выросло до 8 человек.

Thus, the total number of victims of the missile attack on Kharkiv on the night of May 31 increased to eight people.