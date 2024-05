Death toll in Kharkiv after missile strike increased to four people

The death toll as a result of night strikes carried out by the Russian Air Force in Kharkiv has increased to four people, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Another body of the deceased was found in the destroyed house. By this minute, there are four dead," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, he said that the number of victims had also increased from 23 to 25 people.