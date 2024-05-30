Defense forces manage to somewhat slow down pace of Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration will compensate entrepreneurs-exporters of the region for part of the payment for insurance services of the Export Credit Agency (ECA) or part of the bank commission when they receive an investment loan for the creation of facilities and infrastructure necessary for development processing industry and export of goods, works, services of Ukrainian origin.

As reported on the ECA website, such changes were made to the memorandum of cooperation signed by ECA and Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration on July 6, 2023 during the International Romanian-Ukrainian-Moldovan Business Forum.

The main goal of cooperation is to support the export potential of the region and attract new investors through the introduction of mechanisms for financial support for micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses carrying out export operations.

According to the report, in Chernivtsi region, some 995 business entities, including 496 legal entities, carry out export-import operations with partners from 124 countries. Main partner countries: Romania, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany. The region's enterprises mainly export wood, furniture, products of plant and animal origin, polymeric materials, plastics and food products.

"The Chernivtsi region is a border region and we are trying to use this aspect to develop our economy. There are opportunities to increase product exports, expand logistics routes and attract investment in the region, in particular in the processing industry. We support our manufacturers and create conditions for the development of promising areas," Head of Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration Ruslan Zaparaniuk said.

As reported, from January 1, 2024, ECA received the opportunity to insure and reinsure against military risks direct investments of Ukrainian and foreign companies in Ukraine and investment loans for the creation of enterprises and infrastructure necessary for the development of the processing industry and the export of Ukrainian goods, works and services.