Facts

16:48 30.05.2024

Novo-Oleksandrivka of Donetsk region is hottest zone on map of hostilities today - AFU General Staff

As of 14:30, the most active fighting is underway in Pokrovske direction, where 12 attempts have already been recorded since the beginning of the day to squeeze Ukrainian forces from their positions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The greatest activity of the enemy will continue to be observed in Pokrovske direction. The defense forces are holding positions and responding harshly to the invaders' attempts to move forward," the General Staff said in a Facebook post.

It is noted that in Pokrovske direction, the aggressor is maintaining a high intensity of attacks and has already tried 12 times to improve the tactical situation. The hottest zone on the map of hostilities is the area of the village of Novo-Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region, where our soldiers are currently repelling three enemy assaults."

"Fighting also continues near Yevhenivka and Umanske. The attack of the occupiers in the direction of the settlement of Progres has been stopped," the General Staff said.

