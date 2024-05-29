Martynenko has always fought for the truth - Palatnyi

Interfax-Ukraine agency founder Oleksanr Martynenko always fought for independent journalism - former MP and head of the Ukraine Team volunteer Headquarters, Artur Palatny.

“His contribution to the development of freedom of speech in the country cannot be overestimated. Martynenko was dedicated to his cause, always fought for truth and independent journalism. He will remain in the memory of many as a person who changed the media space of Ukraine for the better,” Palatny wrote on Facebook.