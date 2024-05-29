Search operations in Kharkiv’s Epicenter completed, all 19 dead identified – Klymenko

In Kharkiv, search work has been completed in the Epicenter construction hypermarket, which was hit by airstrikes by the Russian Armed Forces on May 25, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

"The police have identified all 19 bodies of those killed as a result of Russian airstrikes carried out by the Russian military on Saturday, May 25. It wasn't easy. The victims were searched for in the ashes around the clock with the help of special equipment, they were promptly identified using a DNA laboratory," Klymenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, criminologists have conducted more than 100 examinations. The police were contacted and provided biological samples for examination by 16 relatives of the missing. Dog handlers were also involved in the search. The service dog found one body and one fragment.

According to the final data, 12 men and seven women were killed as a result of enemy strikes on the Epicenter. Among the victims are a 17–year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. Another 54 people were injured.