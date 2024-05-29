Facts

17:48 29.05.2024

Only organizational issues remain in context of opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Stefanishyna

1 min read
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna states that in the context of the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, only organizational issues remain.

"We discussed today, as part of a meeting with the European Commission and the Belgian Presidency, a specific choreography of events at the end of June, where the negotiations will start. Within a few days, at the ambassadorial level, agreement should be reached on approving the negotiating framework of Ukraine. We expect that even before June 30 the first intergovernmental conference will be held, at which the Ukrainian negotiating team will be represented in Brussels," Stefanishyna said during a national telethon on Wednesday.

She said today all the prerequisites for this decision exist, and work continues on the specific agenda and dates of events.

"I can happily report that only organizational issues remain related to the actual opening of negotiations. Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements and recommendations," Stefanishyna said.

Tags: #ukraine #eu

