14:23 28.05.2024

Zelenskyy: Peace proposals with Russia can be provided to it when everyone unites around idea of just peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that proposals for peace with Russia can be provided to it when all participants of the Summit in Switzerland unite around the idea of a just peace for Ukraine.

"Now we don't see Russia at the Peace Summit, because Russia will block everything. We understand that. Peace is not profitable for it, it wants to destroy Ukraine, destroy us and move on. It will block everything," he said at a press conference with the Spanish Prime Minister in Madrid.

As an example, Zelenskyy cited the work with the UN and Turkey to resolve the situation with Russia blocking the grain corridor from Ukraine.

"How did we manage to get out of this situation? We said that it is impossible to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia regarding even grain, because they will lie anyway. The grain corridor - what does this have to do with the war? Where are the strategic military facilities there? But they blocked the grain corridor to blackmail the whole world with hunger. And we agreed with the UN and Turkey, and then they handed over our agreements to Russia, and they have already agreed with them. After we technically worked out the document without representatives of Russia, so that they would not block any process, and the corridor work. We want the same from the Peace Summit," he stressed.

So, according to the President of Ukraine, "we [at the Peace Summit] can work out all the crises, find ways out of the situation that Russia brought with this war, and then the mediators should show it to the representatives of Russia."

"If a document is agreed upon between all our parties, if everything is technically worked out there, if the whole world unites around one idea of ending the war with a just peace, then after that one can show this document to Russia, which will still blackmail because it does not want peace. But a document will already be developed around which the whole world is united," Zelenskyy summed up.

