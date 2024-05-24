Facts

Defense Ministry's procurement agencies to be able to use United24 funds for AFU's needs

The government has authorized the transfer of funds to procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from a special account in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is open to attract voluntary contributions from the United24 fundraising platform.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted corresponding decision by Resolution No. 587 of May 21, 2024.

Funds can be transferred, in agreement with the Ministry of Defense, to the Defense Procurement Agency and the State Logistics Operator for defense procurement.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is actively working to develop alternative instruments for financing the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Procurement agencies of the Ministry of Defense have received the right to use funds from the United24 special account. Citizens of the entire free democratic world have received an additional opportunity to donate to the purchase of weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Head of the Department of Procurement Policy of the Ministry of Defense Hlib Kanivsky said.

