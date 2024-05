Number of casualties in Kharkiv increases to 12, among wounded is 16-year-old teenager – prosecutor's office

The number of victims as a result of the daytime attack by Russian invaders on Kharkiv has increased from 10 to 12 people.

"The number of victims has grown to 12 people. A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a wound," the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.