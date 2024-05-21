Facts

18:01 21.05.2024

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

1 min read
The more military targets Ukraine can destroy on the territory of the Russian Federation, the sooner the war will end with a Ukrainian victory, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, because this is the territory from which death and destruction come to Ukraine," he said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv on Tuesday.

According to Kuleba, "if someone thinks that we should be in a weak position: sit and wait for death to come for us, then you do not wait - neither our death nor our weakness."

"It is better to be on the side of Ukraine, because the more we can destroy, I emphasize, military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, the sooner this war will end with Ukraine's victory," the minister said.

