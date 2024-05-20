Facts

18:56 20.05.2024

War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

2 min read
War to end with talks for which Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared – Lytvynenko

Ukraine clearly understands that the war will end with negotiations. For this purpose, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula was prepared and is being promoted, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko has said in a video address to the participants of the Baltic Sea Region Forum.

"Our position is very simple and convincing. It will be supported by the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024. This is a real diplomatic track that has every chance of helping to achieve a just peace. But we need not a truce for two years, but a sustainable peace for decades that would make the development of Ukraine possible. And this is a matter of security guarantees," he said.

"Ukraine needs guarantees, and the Finnish example clearly demonstrates that today in Europe there is only one real guarantee – membership in NATO. That is why we hope to receive an invitation to the Alliance at the Washington NATO summit," the NSDC Secretary said.

Lytvynenko described the situation at the front as "extremely difficult, but far from catastrophic."

"Our troops continue heavy, grueling battles for small villages and towns in Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. But it's much worse that the Russians are directing their air forces against critical infrastructure facilities that support large industrial cities in the East and South of Ukraine," he said.

"Putin is implementing his threat of creating a gray zone. At the same time, it is not only the military who die and suffer, but children, women and the elderly. The Russians are using a strategy tested in Syria to provoke a migration crisis. This can be stopped. But Ukraine needs modern weapons, a lot of weapons. First of all, air defense and ammunition," Lytvynenko said.

AD

HOT NEWS

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

No need to dismantle Peoples' Friendship Arch in Kyiv if city, community completely rethink its meaning – Drobovych

Enemy loses 1,400 people in one day – General Staff

UK transfers 80 air defense missiles, more than 1 mln rounds of ammunition, drones and mine clearance systems to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

LATEST

Ministry of Strategic Industries expands criteria for booking defense industry workers

Govt resolution: Summonses to start being sent by mail from July 18

Kyivstar starts second phase of work to strengthen energy independence of network

There is shortage of medicines again in occupied territories – ministry

One killed, one wounded as enemy artillery forces shell Kherson – PGO

Kyivstar to test radio frequencies in 2,100 MHz spectrum in six cities

UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

India to participate in upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland – media

Defense Ministry approves new human capital policy for defense forces

Kremlin's forces to try to make further advances, carve out buffer zone along Ukrainian border – Pentagon Chief

AD
AD
AD
AD