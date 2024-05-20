UINP Head: Feb 24 should remain unofficial date so far highlighted as Rage Day

The date of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, should remain an unofficial memorable date so far, but it should be supported by the government as Rage Day, Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) Anton Drobovych has said.

"During a roundtable discussion [at the beginning of May], I liked several people talking about this date as Day of Anger or Rage Day. Ideally, this should be an unofficial date so far, but it should be strongly highlighted by the government to turn it into a spot at which strength, rage and indignation at what had happened would be refilled every time. That is what kind of information and communication, public and political senses it should gain," he said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency when asked how February 24, 2022 should be taken in the system of memorable dates.

The head of the UINP also noted that when he came to work on February 24, 2022, rage was one of the main emotions he felt about the events.

"I think it is important to attach this emotion to this date. The question of whether some official status should be granted to it or not is a secondary one. We, as a community, should come to an agreement. And, of course, it should be intellectually linked to the February-March 2014 events as well," Drobovych said.