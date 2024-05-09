Facts

10:41 09.05.2024

In Nikopol, two killed, two wounded as result of morning shelling – local authorities

In Nikopol, two killed, two wounded as result of morning shelling – local authorities

The occupiers fired artillery at Nikopol in the morning, as a result of the hits, two were killed and two were wounded, head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said.

"Enemy artillery ended the life of a 62-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman. The men, 39 and 67 years old, were wounded. The Russians shelled the city in the morning. A private house there caught fire. Two more were damaged. Five apartment buildings were also hit. A store was hit, as well as two shopping pavilions, outbuildings and a gas pipeline," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

