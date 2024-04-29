Facts

09:43 29.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine still awaits deliveries of weapons promised by USA

2 min read
Ukraine is still waiting for the promised supplies of American equipment and weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Sunday.

"We expect exactly the volume and content of supplies that can change the situation on the battlefield in the interests of Ukraine. And it is important that every agreement we have reached is implemented – everything that will yield practical results on the battlefield and boost the morale of everyone on the frontline," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy noted that "our teams, Ukraine and the United States, are currently working on a bilateral security agreement, and we are already working on a specific text."

"Our goal is to make this agreement the strongest of all. We are discussing the specific foundations of our security and cooperation. We are also working on fixing specific levels of support for this year and for the next ten years, including armed support, financial, political, and joint arms production," the president said.

According to him, "the agreement should be truly exemplary and reflect the strength of American leadership."

Zelenskyy noted that "Ukraine has fulfilled all the necessary conditions for the actual start of accession negotiations, and now it is up to the EU side to fulfill its obligations."

"We are also preparing for the NATO Summit to be held this summer. A strong political signal is needed – the Alliance should not be afraid of its own strength or shy away from its own foundations – every country that shares common values and is willing to actually defend them deserves an invitation to join the Alliance," he said.

