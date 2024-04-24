Facts

15:07 24.04.2024

All families with children evacuated from frontline village of Ivashky, Kharkiv region – regional administration

All families with children evacuated from frontline village of Ivashky, Kharkiv region – regional administration

The head of Kharkiv regional administration, Oleh Synehubov, announced the completion of the forced evacuation of families with children from the front-line village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region.

"Nine families raising 15 minors will, by prior agreement, be accommodated within Kharkiv region. The evacuees will also be provided with financial support," Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the evacuation from other front-line settlements identified by the Regional Defense Council continues. People who need assistance or advice on evacuation should call the toll-free number 0 (800) 339 291.

Tags: #evacuation #kharkiv_region

