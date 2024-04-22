MPs propose redirect public financing from parties to defense needs

The bill, initiated by Member of Parliament (MP) from different factions, proposes that during the period of martial law, all state budget expenditures aimed at state financial support for political parties should be allocated in full for defense needs, the press service of the Holos faction has said.

"Few Ukrainians know that most political parties in Ukraine receive millions of hryvnias from the state budget every year for support of their activities. In 2024 alone, UAH 840 million have been allocated from the state budget for their financing, which looks quite cynical, when these funds could be used to strengthen the country's defense capability," Head of the Holos faction Oleksandra Ustinova, who is a co-author of the bill, said.

The bill, in particular, proposes to direct funds intended for financing political parties to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, mobilization and mobilization training, medical support for defense personnel, as well as to the development, purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, military equipment, facilities and other equipment.

According to the faction, the 2024 state budget provides UAH 439 million for financing the Servant of the People party, UAH 126 million for the European Solidarity party, UAH 83 million for the Batkivschyna party. This year, state funding for the Holos party will be renewed at UAH 120 million for three years. Another UAH 148.3 million were provided to finance the Opposition Platform-For Life, however the funds will remain in the budget, since the party is banned.

The press service of the faction recalled that a petition was registered on the president's website to direct most of the state funding of political parties to the needs of the defense forces, which has already raised 25,000 signatures.

As reported, on Monday, MPs registered bill No. 11189 on amendments to the Budget Code of Ukraine regarding the redirection of funds allocated for state financial support of political parties to defense needs. The draft law was proposed by almost 20 MPs from different factions and groups.