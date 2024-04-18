Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday heard reports from security forces on the security situation in the country.

In particular, as the head of state said on the Telegram channel, the Interior Ministry reported on the completion of the search and rescue operation in Chernihiv and the elimination of the consequences of night shelling by Russian drones.

"There was also an important discussion of methods of combating Russian propaganda television signals in border regions. A complex technical task, but we have our own technology that can cope with it," he said.

In addition, the president heard reports on the receipt of equipment and ammunition, their distribution among combat units and the staffing of reserve brigades.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the share of domestic production is constantly growing.

"The state concludes serious long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the opportunity to recruit people and attract investments. Already this month, our industry is producing for the first time ten Bohdans [155-mm self-propelled artillery system], in May and beyond – even more," he said.

The president also heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the current situation on the battlefield and the results of the attack on Russian targets in Crimea.

"We are still waiting for final data, but it is already clear that the occupiers have suffered significant losses. Also, according to intelligence reports, after our actions in the Black Sea, Russia is moving ships, in particular the Kalibr carriers, to the Caspian Sea," he said.