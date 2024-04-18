Facts

14:54 18.04.2024

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own technology to suppress Russia's TV signal in border area

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday heard reports from security forces on the security situation in the country.

In particular, as the head of state said on the Telegram channel, the Interior Ministry reported on the completion of the search and rescue operation in Chernihiv and the elimination of the consequences of night shelling by Russian drones.

"There was also an important discussion of methods of combating Russian propaganda television signals in border regions. A complex technical task, but we have our own technology that can cope with it," he said.

In addition, the president heard reports on the receipt of equipment and ammunition, their distribution among combat units and the staffing of reserve brigades.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the share of domestic production is constantly growing.

"The state concludes serious long-term contracts with our enterprises, which provide predictability, the opportunity to recruit people and attract investments. Already this month, our industry is producing for the first time ten Bohdans [155-mm self-propelled artillery system], in May and beyond – even more," he said.

The president also heard a report from Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky on the current situation on the battlefield and the results of the attack on Russian targets in Crimea.

"We are still waiting for final data, but it is already clear that the occupiers have suffered significant losses. Also, according to intelligence reports, after our actions in the Black Sea, Russia is moving ships, in particular the Kalibr carriers, to the Caspian Sea," he said.

Tags: #technology

MORE ABOUT

20:09 05.04.2023
Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

14:32 05.07.2022
We need to start large-scale restoration of Ukraine now - Igor Stakovychenko

We need to start large-scale restoration of Ukraine now - Igor Stakovychenko

14:58 03.07.2022
Expert Igor Stakovychenko told what technologies will be used in restoration of housing facility in Ukraine

Expert Igor Stakovychenko told what technologies will be used in restoration of housing facility in Ukraine

18:55 07.06.2022
EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

EU excludes cloud services from 6th sanctions package for unknown reasons – Podoliak

20:22 04.05.2022
UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

UK adds some Russian technological, defense enterprises to sanctions lists

20:38 09.04.2022
UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

12:17 05.08.2021
International European University integrated virtual reality into the development of the educational process

International European University integrated virtual reality into the development of the educational process

11:35 23.12.2019
Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

Digital Transformation Ministry jointly with Startup Grind Kyiv, USAID selects 15 startups for participation in Startup Grind Global 2020

11:29 14.04.2017
Bitfury to create new data storage system for Ukraine based on Blockchain technology

Bitfury to create new data storage system for Ukraine based on Blockchain technology

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Polish farmers resume blocking roads at Krakovets and Shehyni BCPs – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Russian saboteurs, preparing attacks on military aid delivery routes to Ukraine, arrested in Germany

Ukraine-NATO Council meeting to be held on April 19 in virtual format

Borrell: We have to take Patriot systems from our barracks, where they are 'just in case,' and send them to Ukraine

AFU destroys number of targets at military airfield in Dzhankoi – GUR

Russian army inflicts missile strike on Dnipro region, casualties, fire reported

Polish farmers resume blocking roads at Krakovets and Shehyni BCPs – State Border Guard Service

Law on URCS needs to be updated – Dotsenko

Canada to provide additional support package to Ukraine in 2024 – Ambassador

Dotsenko: URCS shares experience acquired during war with international partners

Russia destroys more than 20 URCS offices, warehouses during war – Dotsenko

AD
AD
AD
AD