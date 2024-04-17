Four dead, five injured from missile strike in Chernihiv as of now – acting mayor

At least four people were killed and five injured as a result of a missile attack by Russian occupiers on Chernihiv on Wednesday morning, acting mayor of the city Oleksandr Lomako said.

"Unfortunately, at the moment the information has been confirmed about four dead. From what I see, the figure may be higher, unfortunately, because there are still many unexplored sites, and there are injured people who are already applying to city hospitals. In particular, there are five reports of injuries in our largest hospital. Also, unfortunately, I think there are more of them," Lomako said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday morning.