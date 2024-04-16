Russia trying to balance risk to its factories, which employ civilians, in favor of maintaining attention to front line – British intelligence

On April 2, Ukrainian forces attacked a factory in Tatarstan, the Russian Federation is trying to protect such facilities, but is content to balance the risk to facilities where civilians work in favor of maintaining attention to the front line, British intelligence said.

“On April 2, 2024, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted a factory in Tatarstan region of Russia approximately 800 miles from the Ukrainian border. The facility has been operation since July 2023 and is known to construct Iranian Shahed style drones which Russia utilize to launch attacks against Ukraine. The regional head of Tatarstan subsequently said in a statement that ‘no one will protect us but ourselves,’” according to a report published on Tuesday on the social network X of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

British intelligence says that this attack once again demonstrates the ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to penetrate deep into the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as evade Russian air defense and detect any auxiliary functions of the war.

At the same time, it is noted that the comments of the head of Tatarstan, most likely, indicate fear of such attacks.

“It is likely that Russian MOD are struggling to protect such facilities and are likely content to balance the risk to sites staffed by civilians in favor of maintaining their focus on the frontline where Ukrainian UAV tactics, and frequency of attacks, continue to cause problems of Russian forces,” the message reads.