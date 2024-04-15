Shmyhal discusses Ukraine's integration into EU, NATO with Icelandic counterpart

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has met with Foreign Minister of Iceland Thordis Gylfadottir.

"On the way to the IMF and the World Bank Spring Meetings, I met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland Thordis Gylfadottir. I thanked her for assistance in creating the International Register of Damage during the Council of Europe summit in Reykjavik," Shmyhal said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the integration of Ukraine into the EU and NATO.

"We appreciate Iceland's help in this direction," he said.

Shmyhal thanked Iceland for its military support, in particular, joining the Czech initiative to purchase artillery ammunition.

"I highlighted the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense in order to protect people and critical infrastructure. We also discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine. I am grateful to Iceland for its significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's resilience in countering the Russian aggressor," he said.