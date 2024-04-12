Facts

11:41 12.04.2024

JKX Oil&Gas abandons sale of assets in Hungary, intends to become mid-sized energy company in CEE

2 min read
JKX Oil&Gas abandons sale of assets in Hungary, intends to become mid-sized energy company in CEE

The oil and gas company JKX Oil&Gas with its main assets in Ukraine, after a change of management, abandoned plans announced in the summer of 2021 to sell assets in Hungary for $3 million and decided to develop them, the head of the company’s board of directors, Mykhailo Bakunenko, told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

“The further goal of JKX Oil&Gas is to create a mid-sized energy company in Central and Eastern Europe,” he said.

As Bakunenko pointed out, the previous chairman of the board of directors presented the Hungarian assets as having no potential and offered to sell them, the company received several offers, but each time the deals fell through at different stages.

“With the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we decided to take a risk and take a closer look at the possibilities of Hungary,” noted the new head of the board of directors.

Bakunenko clarified that a year later, specialists carried out a new 3D seismic survey using highly qualified experts and the most modern design processes, and after processing and interpreting the data, geological modeling was carried out and drilling targets were determined.

According to him, preparations are already underway for the drilling of two gas wells: the drilling of the first is scheduled for April of this year, and the second in another field for June 2024, and by the beginning of 2025, it is planned to drill a well at an oil asset.

“If the explored wells are productive, the company will continue to implement investment projects, which may have more than ten wells in total. Then Hungary will become a priority market,” he noted.

He added that the company also has an operating gas processing plant capable of processing 500,000 cubic meters of gas per day, as well as its own connecting pipeline to the regional gas network and an extremely qualified technical team.

According to Bakunenko, also after analyzing the data, it turned out that assets in Hungary contain the main prerequisites for the development of geothermal energy: temperatures above 170° C and a favorable geological structure.

“We are already negotiating with potential partners to develop this area,” he said.

 

Tags: #jkx_oil_gas

MORE ABOUT

11:08 17.08.2018
JKX looks forward to constructive relations with Khomutynnik's company that buys almost 20%

JKX looks forward to constructive relations with Khomutynnik's company that buys almost 20%

13:23 30.05.2013
JKX Oil & Gas announces successful well-drilling in Ukraine prior to important meeting

JKX Oil & Gas announces successful well-drilling in Ukraine prior to important meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

There’re already more than 36,000 entries in register of missing persons under special circumstances, most of missing to be found after our Victory – Commissioner

Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Search for 1,800 released from captivity stopped – Commissioner for Missing Persons

Issue of mine clearance in Ukraine is one of main priorities for EU - Humanitarian Aid Operations Directorate

LATEST

Cabinet creates coordination center for integrated border management

There’re already more than 36,000 entries in register of missing persons under special circumstances, most of missing to be found after our Victory – Commissioner

Meeting of high-ranking EU officials to be held in Brussels on April 16 to discuss next stage of humanitarian program for Ukraine - EC representative

Govt makes changes to distribution of state subsidies for arrangement of shelters in schools - Shmyhal

Cabinet appoints Sybiha as first dpty FM

Cabinet establishes additional payment of UAH 70,000 for military personnel, police officers performing combat missions on first line

Search for 1,800 released from captivity stopped – Commissioner for Missing Persons

European Commission Directorate for Humanitarian Aid: We want to prevent any disruptions in education of Ukrainian children

Humanitarian situation in areas close to front line in Ukraine very serious - Directorate of European Commission for Humanitarian Aid Operations

Esculab medical lab co-founder declares risks of stopping network, non-payment of salaries and taxes due to attempted raider takeover

AD
AD
AD
AD