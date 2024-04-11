Facts

18:52 11.04.2024

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

April 12 declared mourning day in Odesa region – region’s head

Friday, April 12, in Odesa region was declared a day of mourning for those killed as a result of an enemy missile strike on Wednesday evening, said head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

"In connection with the death of five people as a result of a Russian missile attack on Odesa region, a day of mourning has been declared tomorrow in Odesa region. I express my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones ...," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

As reported, on Wednesday evening, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa district, killing five people, including a 10-year-old girl, 14 more people were injured, four of them are in serious condition.

