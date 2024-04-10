Facts

Around 50 MPs present at second reading of mobilization bill in parliament – Friz

Around 50 members of parliament are participating in the discussion of amendments to the mobilization bill at a plenary session on Wednesday, European Solidarity MP Iryna Friz, who is a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, has said.

"At the moment, around 50 MPs are present in the session hall," she told Interfax-Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada has started considering in second reading bill No. 10449 on amendments to some laws on military service, mobilization, and military registration.

According to the information on the parliament's website, as of April 10, 2024, the parliament consists of 401 MPs.

