Facts

22:24 22.03.2024

Power supply to 310 thousand subscribers has been restored in Kharkiv, 360 thousand remain without electricity

2 min read

As of 20:00 Friday, power supply to 310 thousand subscribers has been restored in Kharkiv, 360 thousand consumers remain without electricity due to the Russian attack, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported in its Telegram channel.

According to its data, all critical infrastructure of the city has already been energized, restoration work is continuing. Consumers in Kharkiv region, which were disconnected due to the morning shelling of the regional center, are healed.

In Odessa region, 177 thousand consumers remain without light, which are temporarily de-energized due to network restrictions. Emergency power cuts were introduced in the evening due to significant damage and loads on the system.

In Khmelnitsky region all consumers who were left without electricity as a result of rocket attacks have been energized. However, for the period of evening maximum consumption network restrictions have been introduced for 30.8 thousand consumers in 51 settlements.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, 25.5 thousand subscribers remain disconnected due to enemy shelling, restoration works continue.

In Sumy region power engineers have restored the damaged overhead line, 1.2 thousand consumers are healed. 6.94 thousand consumers in 73 settlements remain without power supply.

In Lviv region all 2.5 thousand consumers, de-energized as a result of the morning shock, are healed.

