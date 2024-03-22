Up to five people with weapons attacked Crocus City Hall in Moscow region

An attack on Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region was carried out by a group of unknown people consisting of up to five people, the operational services of the Russian Federation reported.

"According to preliminary data, a group of unknown persons from two to five people in tactical uniforms, armed with automatic weapons opened fire on guards at the entrance to the concert hall. Then they started shooting at the audience in the foyer," the operational services said.

After that, an explosion was heard and a fire started.

There are dead and injured.