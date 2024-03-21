Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

On the second anniversary of the liberation of Kyiv region from Russian occupiers, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the defenders who died during the defense and liberation of the village of Moschun and presented state awards, the press service of the President's Office reported on Thursday.

"Today we remember the battle that took place two years ago, but which should never be forgotten. At that time, it largely determined the fate of the Ukrainian state. It was here, in the battles for Moschun, and nearby, in the battles for Hostomel, Irpin, and other cities and villages of Kyiv region, where the fate of Ukraine and the Ukrainian capital was determined. Then it was possible not only to prevent the Russian army from entering Kyiv. Then it became obvious to everyone in the world what kind Ukrainians are of and what Putin's Russia is," the president emphasized.

Zelenskyy noted that two years ago the world did not believe in Ukraine and did not understand the sinister essence of Russia, but saw the strength of the unity of our people, the courage and efficiency of Ukrainian soldiers. "Everything changed then - in February - March 2022, precisely in such battles, in such manifestations of the heroism of our people and the meanness of our enemy. At that time we did not yet have such powerful weapons as we have now, but even then we had the main thing - the courage of people and the ability of Ukrainians to make the right choice. A choice for the sake of Ukraine, for the sake of humanity, victories in the fight against Russian evil. I thank everyone who defended Kyiv back then. Thanks to everyone who fights for our state, our independence, our people," he said.