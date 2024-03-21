Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

Falling fragments of downed missiles were recorded in Sviatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky and Podilsky districts of Kyiv, there was damage, the Kyiv city military administration reports.

In particular, according to preliminary information, as a result of a missile strike:

- in Sviatoshynsky district, debris damaged the building of a preschool educational institution; Damage to a multi-storey residential building was recorded;

- in Shevchenkivsky district, there was also damage to a multi-storey residential building with an apartment fire; at another address there is information about a car fire;

- in Podilsky region, the fall of debris onto the territory of non-residential buildings was recorded; also falling debris onto the roof of the house.

All emergency services are working at the scene of incidents, the military administration noted.