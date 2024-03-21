Facts

10:12 21.03.2024

Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

1 min read
Damage recorded in three districts of Kyiv as result of falling fragments of downed missiles

Falling fragments of downed missiles were recorded in Sviatoshynsky, Shevchenkivsky and Podilsky districts of Kyiv, there was damage, the Kyiv city military administration reports.

In particular, according to preliminary information, as a result of a missile strike:

- in Sviatoshynsky district, debris damaged the building of a preschool educational institution; Damage to a multi-storey residential building was recorded;

- in Shevchenkivsky district, there was also damage to a multi-storey residential building with an apartment fire; at another address there is information about a car fire;

- in Podilsky region, the fall of debris onto the territory of non-residential buildings was recorded; also falling debris onto the roof of the house.

All emergency services are working at the scene of incidents, the military administration noted.

Tags: #damage #missiles

MORE ABOUT

14:18 21.03.2024
Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

20:28 15.03.2024
G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

G7 leaders issue statement: If Iran supplies Russia with ballistic missiles, we to respond swiftly with new, significant measures

19:24 14.03.2024
Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

Russian army allegedly uses North Korean missiles at least three times to attack Kharkiv region

16:35 02.03.2024
In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

In building damaged by drone in Odesa, 18 apartments destroyed, seven more damaged

09:36 27.02.2024
Macron announces creation of coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

Macron announces creation of coalition to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles

19:25 16.02.2024
Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

Kostin about comprehensive forensic examinations on North Korean missiles: We're collecting evidence, want to conduct them asap

09:54 15.02.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 13 out of 26 missiles at night – AFU Air Force

Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 13 out of 26 missiles at night – AFU Air Force

10:33 07.02.2024
Ukrainian defenders destroy 44 air targets out of 64: 29 missiles, 15 attack UAVs

Ukrainian defenders destroy 44 air targets out of 64: 29 missiles, 15 attack UAVs

10:28 07.02.2024
Russians hit Kyiv with X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles – military administration

Russians hit Kyiv with X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles – military administration

09:44 06.02.2024
Ukraine asks Canada to provide more than 83,000 missiles intended for disposal – Budanov

Ukraine asks Canada to provide more than 83,000 missiles intended for disposal – Budanov

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Three food industry enterprises were damaged in missile attack on Kyiv

LATEST

Enemy launches missile attack on enterprise in Mykolaiv, number of victims increased to six people – Kim

Kuleba calls on chief of NATO Military Committee to return to practice of training Ukrainian military in Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Ukraine, UN developing new routes under Grain from Ukraine program

One dead, four injured as result of missile attack on Mykolaiv – local authorities

URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Two years ago, in battles for Moschun, fate of Kyiv, Ukraine determined – Zelenskyy

NATO Military Committee Head: There is every reason to be confident in Ukraine's ability to succeed, but even more support needed

Bauer: Swedish flag will not be only blue, yellow flag at NATO headquarters

Chairman of NATO Military Committee in Kyiv: My visit shows that NATO, Ukraine are now closer than ever

Missile attack on Kyiv could be Russian response to meeting of security advisers to discuss peace formula – U.S. Embassy

AD
AD
AD
AD