Zelenskyy, Defense Forces leadership identify enemy's most vulnerable spots

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with the leadership of the State Defense Forces on Friday.

"Today there were important military meetings. Firstly, I heard a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky. In the morning he returned from Avdiivka direction and spoke about the situation there, on the spot, and in other key sectors of the front. We agreed on further actions," the president said in Telegram channel.

As the head of state said, together with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, Chief of the General Staff Anatoliy Barhilevych, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, Head of the SBU Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, responsible for the direction of unmanned systems, Vadym Sukharivsky, the most enemy vulnerabilities where the Ukrainian Defense Forces can inflict the greatest losses.

"And we will inflict it. The more the Russian state loses and the greater the price of its aggression, the closer the just end of this war will be," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the president held a meeting with representatives of the Cabinet of Ministers, the military-industrial complex and other departments on the production of high-tech drones.

According to him, "Ukraine has such weapons, but they must become longer-range, more widespread and more powerful."

"We have identified the appropriate tasks and deadlines. Not a single Russian terrorist attack should go unanswered," Zelenskyy said.