Zelenskyy: Pause on battlefield to benefit Russia

A possible pause on the battlefield will benefit Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"This does not lead to political dialogue with Russia or with anyone else. This pause will only help Russia," he said at a press conference in Tallinn on Thursday.

"Since we understand the volumes, how much they produce today. We know how many drones and artillery they produce per day. We see what they are missing. And that they have a big shortage of drones and artillery. There is a big shortage of missiles," Zelenskyy said.

"They are negotiating missiles. They have not yet reached an agreement. And they have already received more than a million artillery shells from North Korea. Why do they do this? Since they don't have time," the president said.

According to him, "the pause is not just a frozen conflict. It's just a pause that will help them. They don't have time."

Zelenskyy said "the support of the population of Russia for this war is not growing. Their economy is falling, it is not growing. Weapon shortage. That is, warehouses – all this is falling, not growing."

In his opinion, "at the beginning of the war, in the first year, Russia lost its combat units. Combat officers, career officers, people with experience in many wars, including Chechnya, Afghanistan, Syrian fighting, African, etc. They fought everywhere. They have lost the core of their Wagner PMC. And now they want to mobilize prisoners and build them into a new brigade of Wagner PMC."