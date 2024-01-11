Facts

12:14 11.01.2024

Zelenskyy: Pause on battlefield to benefit Russia

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Pause on battlefield to benefit Russia

A possible pause on the battlefield will benefit Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"This does not lead to political dialogue with Russia or with anyone else. This pause will only help Russia," he said at a press conference in Tallinn on Thursday.

"Since we understand the volumes, how much they produce today. We know how many drones and artillery they produce per day. We see what they are missing. And that they have a big shortage of drones and artillery. There is a big shortage of missiles," Zelenskyy said.

"They are negotiating missiles. They have not yet reached an agreement. And they have already received more than a million artillery shells from North Korea. Why do they do this? Since they don't have time," the president said.

According to him, "the pause is not just a frozen conflict. It's just a pause that will help them. They don't have time."

Zelenskyy said "the support of the population of Russia for this war is not growing. Their economy is falling, it is not growing. Weapon shortage. That is, warehouses – all this is falling, not growing."

In his opinion, "at the beginning of the war, in the first year, Russia lost its combat units. Combat officers, career officers, people with experience in many wars, including Chechnya, Afghanistan, Syrian fighting, African, etc. They fought everywhere. They have lost the core of their Wagner PMC. And now they want to mobilize prisoners and build them into a new brigade of Wagner PMC."

Tags: #war

MORE ABOUT

20:28 10.01.2024
Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

Occupiers trying to advance in all directions, but all attacks repelled

18:53 09.01.2024
USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

USA, allies meet secretly with Ukraine on peace plan – Bloomberg

11:43 09.01.2024
Some 520 children die in Ukraine from Russian aggression – PGO

Some 520 children die in Ukraine from Russian aggression – PGO

20:43 08.01.2024
Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

Architecture of pressure on Russia must be strengthened

19:47 08.01.2024
There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

There are two enemy ships each in Black, Azov Seas, with no Kalibr carriers onboard –AFU Navy

17:35 08.01.2024
Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

Info about 324 athletes killed in war published on Sport Angels website

14:16 08.01.2024
Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Defense forces destroy 440 occupiers, 13 artillery systems over day – General Staff

20:36 05.01.2024
To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

To withstand this year means to withstand entire war

16:08 05.01.2024
Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

Fityo: Enemy starts active operations in Kupyansk axis in Oct, number of Russian soldiers in Khortytsia group's area of responsibility remains unchanged

12:57 03.01.2024
Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

Russia continues intensive offensive operations in Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions, regrouping in Lymanske – Syrsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Israel extends residence permits for Ukrainians until end of 2024

GDP growth in 2023 highly likely to exceed 5% – NBU dpty governor

Defense forces destroy 830 occupiers over day

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kharkiv rises to 13 people, incl two foreigners

Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

LATEST

Israel extends residence permits for Ukrainians until end of 2024

URCS, Culture Ministry sign Memo of Cooperation on mental health program 'How are you?'

Zelenskyy arrives in Tallinn, meets with President Karis

Johnson denies his attitude to breakdown of Ukraine-Russia peace talks in spring 2022 – The Times

GDP growth in 2023 highly likely to exceed 5% – NBU dpty governor

Defense forces destroy 830 occupiers over day

Number of casualties of missile attack on Kharkiv rises to 13 people, incl two foreigners

Head of Ukrainian mission to NATO Galibarenko on results of Council's extraordinary meeting: Allies understand assistance must be continuous

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian PM discuss defense cooperation between states

Zelenskyy, Lithuanian parliamentarians discuss support for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Russia's responsibility for war crimes

AD
AD
AD
AD