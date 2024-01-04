AFU repulse 23 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka direction over day

During the day, the Ukrainian military repelled 23 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka direction, a total of 44 military clashes took place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"In Avdiyivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutovka, Stepne, Avdiyivka and nine more attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske, Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation," says a report posted on Facebook on Thursday evening.

At the same time, the AFU repulsed two enemy attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlovsk, Kharkiv region, in Kupyansk direction, three attacks near Bohdanivka, Klischiyivka and Andriyivka, Donetsk region, in Bakhmut direction, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian military.

In addition, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by the occupiers near Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhia region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position.

In turn, the enemy, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried seven times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, in Maryinka direction, where the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the occupiers.

The occupiers also carried out six unsuccessful assault operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson direction.

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in Lymany and Shakhtar directions.