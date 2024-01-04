Belgium outlines format of its participation in F-16 coalition for training Ukrainian pilots, technical personnel

Belgium will send two F-16 fighters and about fifty personnel to Denmark from March to September to train Ukrainian pilots, RTBF television channel said on Thursday, citing the Belgian Ministry of Defense.

According to the publication, this training mission is Belgian participation in the F-16 coalition, formed by 13 countries with the leading role of Denmark, the Netherlands and the United States.

The goal of the coalition is to provide the Ukrainian Air Force with multirole single and two-seat fighters of this type of the old model, built in 1980-1990, as well as to prepare qualified flight and ground personnel for their use.

Pilot training will be carried out simultaneously in the UK, Denmark, Romania and the United States.

The day before, Norway announced the sending of two F-16s to train Ukrainian pilots at the Danish air force base "Fighter Wing Skrydstrup."