Norway to send two F-16s to Denmark to train Ukrainian pilots

Norway will send two F-16 fighter jets to Denmark to contribute to the training of Ukrainian pilots in the use of American-made aircraft.

According to Reuters, Norwegian Defence Minister Bjoern Arild Gram said about this on Wednesday.

Norway has already sent 10 instructors to Denmark to aid the education of Ukrainian pilots, the minister said.

The Norwegian air force has replaced its own F-16s with the successor model F-35.