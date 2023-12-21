Zelenskyy hands over another certificates for obtaining apartments to military personnel-Heroes and families of fallen Heroes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented regular certificates for apartments to servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, who were awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of the fallen Heroes.

During the presentation of certificates, which took place at the Mariinsky Palace on Thursday, the head of state stressed that it was an extraordinary honor for him to thank Ukrainians whose bravery and whose name will forever remain in the history of Ukraine's independence.

"We celebrate the Heroes of Ukraine - soldiers and sailors, sergeants and officers who proved capable of such a rank that its weight affects the life of the state, the morale of our soldiers and the overall strength of Ukraine. These are people whose courage inspires. These are soldiers who behaved exemplary in battles and who, without sparing themselves, showed absolute dedication - absolute loyalty to the task of defending Ukraine and taking care of their fellow men," Zelenskyy said.

The President also once again noted that every Hero of Ukraine and the families of the fallen Heroes will receive an apartment from the state.

"And this is the least that the state can do now so that everyone feels that Ukrainian gratitude does not remain and will not remain mere words," he said.

As reported, on December 5, on the eve of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine said that all military personnel who have received the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as the families of the fallen Heroes will receive certificates for their own housing.

According to the website of the head of state, since February 24, 2022, 360 servicemen have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, 210 of them were awarded posthumously.