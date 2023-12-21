Facts

19:21 21.12.2023

Zelenskyy hands over another certificates for obtaining apartments to military personnel-Heroes and families of fallen Heroes

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented regular certificates for apartments to servicemen of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, who were awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of the fallen Heroes.

During the presentation of certificates, which took place at the Mariinsky Palace on Thursday, the head of state stressed that it was an extraordinary honor for him to thank Ukrainians whose bravery and whose name will forever remain in the history of Ukraine's independence.

"We celebrate the Heroes of Ukraine - soldiers and sailors, sergeants and officers who proved capable of such a rank that its weight affects the life of the state, the morale of our soldiers and the overall strength of Ukraine. These are people whose courage inspires. These are soldiers who behaved exemplary in battles and who, without sparing themselves, showed absolute dedication - absolute loyalty to the task of defending Ukraine and taking care of their fellow men," Zelenskyy said.

The President also once again noted that every Hero of Ukraine and the families of the fallen Heroes will receive an apartment from the state.

"And this is the least that the state can do now so that everyone feels that Ukrainian gratitude does not remain and will not remain mere words," he said.

As reported, on December 5, on the eve of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine said that all military personnel who have received the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, as well as the families of the fallen Heroes will receive certificates for their own housing.

According to the website of the head of state, since February 24, 2022, 360 servicemen have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, 210 of them were awarded posthumously.

Tags: #afu #heroes #flats

MORE ABOUT

14:56 18.12.2023
SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

SBU, AFU inflict drone attack on airfield in Russia's Rostov region – media

16:10 18.11.2023
AFU at frontline to receive another batch of Ukrainian-made drones

AFU at frontline to receive another batch of Ukrainian-made drones

19:47 16.10.2023
AFU General Staff reports 53 combat clashes with enemy over past 24 hours

AFU General Staff reports 53 combat clashes with enemy over past 24 hours

11:09 12.10.2023
US Air Force Chief of Staff Brown: Ukraine intends to continue its offensive operations in winter months

US Air Force Chief of Staff Brown: Ukraine intends to continue its offensive operations in winter months

09:56 05.10.2023
AFU advances in direction of Bakhmut and Robotyne – ISW

AFU advances in direction of Bakhmut and Robotyne – ISW

19:33 03.10.2023
Zelenskyy in Kharkiv region holding meeting on situation in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut directions

Zelenskyy in Kharkiv region holding meeting on situation in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut directions

15:36 23.09.2023
Kyiv will continue to strengthen support for AFU - City Council

Kyiv will continue to strengthen support for AFU - City Council

17:26 19.09.2023
AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

AFU successfully attack Russians’ HQ in occupied Melitopol area - Strategic Communications Dept

16:30 26.07.2023
AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

AFU denies info about alleged loss of settlements near Kupyansk

16:43 24.07.2023
Nayev: Air defense being gradually strengthened in Sumy direction

Nayev: Air defense being gradually strengthened in Sumy direction

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

LATEST

Orban accepts Zelenskyy's invitation to hold bilateral meeting – media

Russia launches missile attack on Zaporizhia, civilian infrastructure damaged, info about victims not received – region’s head

No Ukrainians among victims of shooting in Prague – MFA

Stefanishyna announces full audit of defense procurement system by mid-2024

Zelensky urges to pay maximum attention to protection of frontline, frontline regions before Christmas

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy expresses condolences to families of those killed in Prague university shooting

Zelenskyy holding meeting with govt on continuation of financial support from EU for next four years

Zelenskyy discusses with Guterres proposals to ensure safety of civil navigation in Black Sea

Zelenskyy hosts Japanese Ambassador, thanks him for support of Japanese people, govt

AD
AD
AD
AD