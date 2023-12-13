Facts

12:19 13.12.2023

Biden: Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they give Putin greatest Christmas gift

2 min read
The U.S. Congress needs to provide Ukraine with additional funding before they break for the holiday recess and before they give Putin the greatest Christmas gift they could possibly give him, U.S. President Joe Biden said in Washington on Tuesday before talks with Ukrainian President Voolodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have seen what happens when dictators are not punished for the deaths and destruction they cause. They keep going," he said.

“The threats to America, to Europe, and the world will only keep rising if we don’t act. And I intend that we act,” Biden said.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian Ground Forces "prove every day that Ukraine can win."

"Our forces are advancing, and we have successfully defeated Russia in the Black Sea, and Russia is hiding the remnants of its navy at a remote base. Meanwhile, Ukraine has created an export corridor in the Black Sea, which really stimulates our economy and global food security," he said.

"Our goals for 2024 are clear – to deprive Russia of superiority and disrupt its offensive operations. And I think this is real," Zelenskyy stressed.

"We also need to work faster with frozen Russian assets, more than 300 billion frozen terrorist assets, and we must use them to protect against Russian terrorism. And I want to talk about some details regarding our reforms and integration into the EU," he said.

Tags: #biden

