Zelenskyy says POW exchanges with Russia continue: often not publicly, sometimes directly on battlefield

President of Ukraine Volodymy Zelenskyy said that exchanges of prisoners of war with Russia had not stopped, they continue, according to him, often this does not happen publicly, and sometimes right on the battlefield.

"We fight for each of our people. We exchange. We fill our exchange fund (with Russians), and then exchanges take place. Very often we exchange prisoners of war, not so loudly, not so publicly. I'll be honest - we change them right on the battlefield. When we have ten of their prisoners, and they have several of our guys - and we exchange. It happens in different ways," the president said in an interview with the AP, the full version of which was distributed by the presidential press service on Saturday.

"That is: there are exchanges and not only global ones, but also directly on the spot. The commanders have instructions for all this, and they know what to do," he added.

Zelenskyy recalled that over the past six months, Ukraine had managed to return about 100 of its military personnel from Russian captivity, and since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, several thousand. Several thousand more, he said, are currently in captivity.

The head of state also sent a signal to the families of military personnel who are awaiting their release from captivity and said: "Ukraine will fight for each and every one."

As reported, the last public exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and the Russian Federation took place in early August of this year.