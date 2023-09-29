Switzerland approves package of humanitarian demining assistance to Ukraine for four years

The Federal Council of Switzerland, at a meeting on Friday, September 29, approved an assistance package in the amount of CHF 100 million (around $109.4 million) to clear mines from civilian and agricultural areas in Ukraine and help with the reconstruction of the country, the press service of the Swiss Embassy in Ukraine and Moldova has said.

"To enable Ukraine to cope with this challenge that threatens its entire population, Switzerland has once again confirmed its support and given priority to humanitarian demining in its International Cooperation Program. Some CHF 100 million will be allocated for humanitarian demining between 2024 and 2027," it said.

Funding will be provided equally by the Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). Switzerland also offers its experience to solve this humanitarian problem.

It is noted that over 18 months since the start of the full-scale war, Ukraine has become one of the most mined countries in the world. It is estimated that one third of the territory (174,000 square kilometers) is contaminated with mines and other explosive objects. Thus, mine clearance is a matter of primary importance and a necessary prerequisite for the reconstruction of the country.

The embassy also emphasized that Switzerland is already taking part in humanitarian demining in Ukraine. A total of CHF 15.2 million has been allocated in 2022 and 2023, in particular to support the activities of the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining and the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action. The DDPS provided Ukrainian rescuers with a demining vehicle from the Digger Foundation, an organization based in the Swiss canton of Jura, and is funding humanitarian demining training from the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining for Ukrainian specialists.

"With this additional assistance package of CHF 100 million, Switzerland will be able to strengthen the explosive ordnance decontamination and demining work carried out by the Swiss Foundation for Mine Action (FSD) and other operators, provide equipment and training to Ukrainian deminers, and support the government in its coordination efforts for this initiative and explore other innovative solutions. Projects will be selected based on local needs and the capabilities of various humanitarian demining operators under the overall supervision of the Swiss Embassy in Kyiv," the statement said.