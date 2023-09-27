Elements of new 25th Russian Army stretched along entire front line, so likelihood of new offensive by Russian troops reduced – British intelligence

Considering that the newly created 25th Combined Arms Army of Russia is being deployed in parts to strengthen the stretched front line, the likelihood of a new offensive by Russian forces is decreasing, British intelligence believes.

"Since mid-September 2023, Russia has highly likely committed elements of its new 25th Combined Arms Army (25 CAA) to begin action for the first time. The formation started moving into Ukraine from late August 2023," the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said in the report published on the X social network on Wednesday morning.

As reported, according to available data, units of two maneuver components of the 25th Artillery Army – the 67th Motorized Rifle Division and the 164th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade – are fighting at the front in the sector west of Sieverodonetsk and Kreminna, on the border of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"Since the start of the invasion, Russia has only rarely maintained an uncommitted army-size grouping which could potentially form the basis of a major new offensive thrust. With 25 CAA apparently being deployed piecemeal to reinforce the over-stretched line, a concerted new Russian offensive is less likely over the coming weeks," British intelligence said.