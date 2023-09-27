Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

Head of Ukraine's mission to NATO Natalia Halibarenko claims that at the headquarters of NATO there are no discussions, either official or unofficial, about granting Ukraine membership in NATO in exchange for the surrender of temporarily occupied territories of Russia.

"There are no such discussions at headquarters. We spoke with various delegations, who confirmed that even at unofficial levels there is no such discussion and never took place," she said in a conversation with Ukrainian journalists in Brussels.

In this regard, the Ukrainian diplomat mentioned the words of Director of the Private Office of the NATO Secretary General Stian Jenssen, previously disseminated in the media, which, as she noted, were taken out of context and were subsequently refuted.

Answering a clarifying question about whether there were "peaceful indecent proposals" from the partners, Halibarenko said: "I'll be honest: never at headquarters. At some forums where experts and non-governmental organizations gather, I heard statements that Ukraine should take into account the experience of Germany, which joined NATO in parts. But these are informal discussions in which the waters are tested: they want to see what the reaction will be to certain proposals. Here at NATO headquarters there is no such thing."

The head of Ukraine's mission to NATO said the discussions taking place at headquarters mostly concern how Ukraine can combine military operations to achieve victory over Russia with reforms. "Everyone understands how difficult this is. Sometimes our partners even admit that they demand too much from us, because for reforms we are given the same demands that countries fulfilled in peacetime. We do not have ten years to carry out reforms and achieve intercompatibility. We have different deadlines," Halibarenko said.