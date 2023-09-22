PM says Russia starts energy terror

This heating season, Ukraine is better prepared for a new stage of energy terror from Russia, which has already begun in recent weeks, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the Regional Economic Forum.

“We understand that the stage of energy terror in this heating season has already begun. We see this in the destruction of infrastructure, production, pumping, and storage of fuel. We see this in the first attacks on regional energy substations in the last two weeks,” he said.

Shmyhal predicted that these attacks will continue, but the defenses built, both active in the form of air defense and passive in the form of special structures, are working and continue to strengthen.

“We are much more prepared and stronger than we were last year. Therefore, I am convinced that we will get through this difficult winter together... It will definitely be a difficult winter, definitely not easier, but we are definitely better prepared for it, because we understand what the enemy is preparing for and what threats and challenges we all face,” the prime minister emphasized.