Facts

19:25 18.09.2023

Russian Defense Ministry’s effort to subsume Wagner Group prompting Russian officials to more openly back military juntas in West Africa

2 min read
Russian Defense Ministry’s effort to subsume Wagner Group prompting Russian officials to more openly back military juntas in West Africa

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) effort to subsume the Wagner Group is prompting Russian officials to more openly back military juntas in West Africa, according to the analytical review of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) for September 17.

“A Russian military delegation, including Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GRU) General Andrei Averyanov, arrived in Bamako, Mali on September 16. Yevkurov reportedly met with the Burkinabe, Nigerien, and Malian defense ministers; Malian junta head Assimi Goita; and Burkinabe junta head Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba. Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso signed a security pact on September 16 promising to come to each other's aid in the case of any rebellion or external aggression. The Russian military delegation’s meeting with the political and military leadership of the three junta governments before the signing of the agreement likely indicates that Russian officials are prepared to more explicitly support these juntas,” the report reads.

According to ISW, Russia has previously used the Wagner Group to forge relationships with the junta governments, but the Russian MoD’s efforts to subsume Wagner’s assets and operations in West Africa have eliminated the implausible deniability that Wagner previously afforded the Russia government. “Yevkurov and Averyanov appear to be heavily involved in the efforts to subsume Wagner, and their participation in the delegation suggests that they are likely using to the seizure of Wagner assets and operations to forge new agreements and partnerships with the junta governments,” the analysts say.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

12:45 12.09.2023
AFU advance in Bakhmut direction, in west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

AFU advance in Bakhmut direction, in west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

11:38 08.09.2023
Ukrainian forces will break through entire Russian defense in southern Ukraine by end of 2023 – ISW

Ukrainian forces will break through entire Russian defense in southern Ukraine by end of 2023 – ISW

10:50 01.09.2023
Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

10:57 30.08.2023
Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

16:01 28.08.2023
Next defensive line of Russian Army on southern front likely to create serious problems for AFU – ISW

Next defensive line of Russian Army on southern front likely to create serious problems for AFU – ISW

14:32 21.08.2023
Invaders develop 10-year plan for ethnic cleansing in Mariupol, replacing population with Russians – ISW

Invaders develop 10-year plan for ethnic cleansing in Mariupol, replacing population with Russians – ISW

16:37 14.08.2023
Kremlin trying to curtail maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports without creating full blockade, engagement of Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Kremlin trying to curtail maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports without creating full blockade, engagement of Black Sea Fleet – ISW

19:40 02.08.2023
Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

17:59 01.08.2023
Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

16:56 01.08.2023
AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians – winners of Invictus Games

Yermak calls on sanctioning bodies to 'tackle Russia's military-industrial complex'

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Retired US military counterintelligence special agent: If NATO truly interested in Ukraine's victory, it would already have supplied all necessary weapons

Cabinet dismisses six dpty defense ministers, department's secretary of state

LATEST

US Senator Kelly, who arrived in Kyiv, announces progress of Ukrainian forces in counteroffensive

Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians – winners of Invictus Games

Yermak calls on sanctioning bodies to 'tackle Russia's military-industrial complex'

NATO Admiral: ‘Russia losing more and more ground,’ forced to cooperate with ‘unreliable actors’

Ukraine should help every child left without parental care find his home – Zelenskyy on Adoption Day

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Ukraine partially, fully restores over 800 war-affected medical infrastructure facilities

Russia spends over $167 bln on war against Ukraine – Forbes

South Korea to send two minesweepers to Ukraine – media

Retired US military counterintelligence special agent: If NATO truly interested in Ukraine's victory, it would already have supplied all necessary weapons

AD
AD
AD
AD