SBU marine drone shoots down enemy missile ship Samum at Sevastopol Bay - source

Experimental marine drone of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Morsky Maliuk (marine kid) shot down the Russian Samum missile ship, a source in the SBU told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Yesterday, the SBU marine drone arranged a 'bavovna' [attack] to the Samum rocket ship near the entrance to the Sevastopol Bay. Marinekid hit the rear right side of the ruscist vessel, causing significant damage, the ship lost its course," the agency interlocutor said.

According to the source, the Russians had to tow the Samum for repairs with a large trim to the stern and a roll to starboard.

"For this attack, the SBU used an experimental sample of a marine drone capable of operating in a storm, hiding from detection behind high waves. During the special operation, the height of the waves reached 1.5 – 2 m," the source added.