20:46 14.09.2023

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces has carried out ten strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported in the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Thursday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, units of the Ukrainian missile forces defeated one control point of the Russian occupiers, two enemy anti-aircraft missile systems, five artillery means and one enemy ammunition depot during the day.

