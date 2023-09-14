Facts

20:45 14.09.2023

Ukraine interested in Korean investments – Zelenskyy at meeting with Korean reps of govt, business

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Korean Minister of Lands, Infrastructure and Transport Won Hee-ryong and representatives of Korean business.

During the meeting, the Head of state conveyed gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for the decision to provide Ukraine with financial support in the amount of $2.3 billion for post-war reconstruction.

"I think this will give an impetus to the development of Ukrainian infrastructure," Zelenskyy said and added that the active work of representatives of Korean business in the Ukrainian market and participation in the implementation of projects in the fields of nuclear and renewable energy, mechanical engineering, automotive industry, lithium mining, oil refining, "green" metallurgy is important for Ukraine, railway transport, etc.

"It is important that they [Korean business] feel my personal support. We are interested in your deeper involvement in the Ukrainian economy," he said.

According to the President, such cooperation will allow Ukraine to provide new jobs and new economic growth both for itself and for the Republic of Korea.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the Korean side for supporting the initiatives of the First Lady of Ukraine when she was on a visit to the Republic of Korea.

In turn, the Minister of Lands, Infrastructure and Transport of Korea, Won Hee-ryong, stressed that Korea stands for peace and protection of Ukrainian sovereignty, as well as for countering the illegal invasion of Russia.

He also noted that the visit of representatives of the Korean government and business to Kyiv is a direct demonstration of support for Ukraine.

In addition, the Minister expressed conviction that bilateral cooperation can be expanded in various areas of common interests.

As the presidential press-service reported, the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Korea on loans from the Economic Development Co-operation Fund (EDCF) was signed in the presence of the President of Ukraine and the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Republic of Korea. The Agreement envisions opportunities for the provision of subsidized loans for the implementation of projects in Ukraine with the participation of Korean companies. First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko signed the Agreement on behalf of Ukraine, while Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Ukraine Kim Hyung-tae signed it on behalf of Korea.

Tags: #president #south_korea

