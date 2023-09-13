EVA plans to launch premium format stores

The EVA chain of perfume and cosmetics stores plans to launch premium format retail outlets, said co-owner of the chain Ruslan Shostak.

"We are looking for new opportunities in the market. For example, we are building a premium format for EVA. I am sure that we will open it this year or early next year. We are currently working hard on this in the company, we are negotiating with partners. It is important for us to have such a format in our country,” Shostak said at Business Breakfast from Forbes Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to him, the premium format will be presented both in offline stores and online.

As reported, in September EVA launched the first store of the new shop-in-shop format based on a retail outlet in Dnipro together with its partner L'Oréal. Investments in the opening amounted to UAH 600,000.