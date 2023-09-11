Issue of providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine moving forward - Kuleba after talks with Baerbock

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Kyiv and held talks with her on the development of bilateral relations, increasing the coalition in support of the Peace Formula, new ways of exporting grain and providing weapons, including long-range Taurus missiles.

“We discussed in detail the provision of German Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine. Today we have a better understanding of the specifics of the German government's final decision-making process. For its part, Ukraine is ready to do everything necessary to speed it up. As a result of the negotiations, I can say that the option of providing these missiles remains open, and the decision–making process inside Germany is moving forward,” the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine quoted Kuleba as saying.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the German side for the powerful defense support that the German government provides to Ukraine, in particular, in creating an “air shield” and strengthening the tank power of the Ukrainian army. He particularly noted the effectiveness of the German Gepard systems, which have demonstrated good results in protecting Ukrainian cities and towns from Russian terror.

Kuleba stressed that the talks were about an additional strengthening of Ukraine's air defense on the eve of the new winter season and possible attacks against the energy system from Russia.

The parties also discussed the promotion of Ukrainian grain exports, preparations for the International Summit on Food Security, the humanitarian program of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Grain From Ukraine and the German side's support for Ukraine on the path to EU membership.

The Ministers emphasized the agreement to work together for the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia to Ukraine. Kuleba expressed his personal gratitude to Baerbock for her efforts to return Ukrainian children.