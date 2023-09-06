Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately hits market in Kostiantynivka

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia's missile attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, was deliberate.

"I, together with my team, have been to Kostiantynivka many times. And those who know this place understand very well that it is a public place. There are no military units there and in the neighborhood. The strike was deliberate. We understand that they [the occupation forces] are doing the same things they used to de before when some positive offensive steps are made by the Ukrainian defense forces," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, following talks with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

"We understand that they deliberately killed people. I know that the Russian side has already issued a statement that [allegedly] our aircraft hit the wrong target. We understand what is going on there and what kind of weapons they used to hit us," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, "it is a task for all of us, for everyone in the world, Ukrainians, and our partners to defeat this Russian terror."