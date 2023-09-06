Facts

17:28 06.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately hits market in Kostiantynivka

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia's missile attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, was deliberate.

"I, together with my team, have been to Kostiantynivka many times. And those who know this place understand very well that it is a public place. There are no military units there and in the neighborhood. The strike was deliberate. We understand that they [the occupation forces] are doing the same things they used to de before when some positive offensive steps are made by the Ukrainian defense forces," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, following talks with Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen.

"We understand that they deliberately killed people. I know that the Russian side has already issued a statement that [allegedly] our aircraft hit the wrong target. We understand what is going on there and what kind of weapons they used to hit us," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, "it is a task for all of us, for everyone in the world, Ukrainians, and our partners to defeat this Russian terror."

Tags: #kostiantynivka

MORE ABOUT

18:42 06.09.2023
Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

16:14 06.09.2023
As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

As result of strike of Russian artillery on Kostiantynivka, 16 people killed – president

20:00 16.03.2023
Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

09:36 18.03.2015
Another protest staged in Kostiantynivka where Ukrainian soldier knocked down child

Another protest staged in Kostiantynivka where Ukrainian soldier knocked down child

14:33 07.07.2014
Ukrainian flag raised over Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region – presidential press service

Ukrainian flag raised over Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region – presidential press service

11:34 28.04.2014
Police department in Kostiantynivka operating as normal, building not seized – Interior Ministry

Police department in Kostiantynivka operating as normal, building not seized – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Death toll in Kostiantynivka rises to 17; search, rescue operation completed

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

LATEST

Washington may announce first deliveries of depleted uranium munitions to Kyiv on Wednesday

Danish PM on Ukraine's defense support: We to do even more

Zelenskyy: It's necessary to create system of mental health, removing devastating consequences of war

Establishment of medical cooperation network to result from Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen – Zelenska

Klitschko and Fraport CEO discuss restoration of Ukrainian airports, including in Kyiv

Zelenskyy, Danish PM discuss new defense aid package in Kyiv

Zelenskyy to make decision on e-declaration law after consultations with Dpty PM Stefanishyna

Blinken during visit to Kyiv: We see good progress on counteroffensive, we want to make sure Ukraine has what it needs

Leleka Medical Center performs unique surgery on pregnant woman with rare pathology

Danish PM Frederiksen visits Bucha, addresses Verkhovna Rada

AD
AD
AD
AD